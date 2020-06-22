22nd June 2020
S.Sudan’s Covid-19 cases rise to 1,892

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 16 hours ago

 

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health said 10 new cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed on Sunday.

The results were got from 54 samples tested by the Public Health Laboratory in the previous 24 hours.

Of the 10 positive cases, 7 are male adults and 3 are female adults.

The health ministry said no deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,892 with 169 recovered cases and 34 deaths.

Dr. Richard Laku, the coronavirus incident manager said the Ministry of Health is following up 1,128 contacts of the confirmed case.

On Sunday, the World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.

The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to its daily report. Total global cases are over 8.7 million with more than 461,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

