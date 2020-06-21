14 killed in Jonglei cattle raids

Two separate cattle-related attacks in Makuach and Panyagoor Payams of Jonglei State have left at least 14 people dead and 5 others wounded.

The Secretary-General of Jonglei State, Mabior Atem says criminals alleged to be from a neighboring community attacked Makuach Payam on Friday afternoon and killed 12 members of organized forces deployed there years ago.

The attack also left 3 civilians wounded.

“That incident took place two days ago in Makuach, the attackers are believed to have come from the neighboring State. During the attack, 12 people were killed,” Atem told Eye Radio on Sunday.

“Those who were killed were women, 2 men, and one child. The child was found dead later when the youth went after the attackers”.

Atem said the three wounded people are being treated at Bor Civil Hospital.

A separate attack by alleged armed youths also left 2 civilians dead and 5 others wounded in Panyagoor Payam of Twic East County on Saturday.

Atem says the attackers who made away with several cattle are still being pursued by local youths.

Most parts of the Greater Jonglei State have experienced communal and tribal violence, mainly caused by cattle raiding, child abduction, and grazing land.

Livestock herding is the main source of income in many parts of Jonglei State.

