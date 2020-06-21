South Sudan: COVID-19 cases reach 1,882

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health says 18 new cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed on Saturday.

The results were got from 155 samples tested by the Public Health Laboratory in the previous 24 hours.

Of the 18 positive cases, 9 are male adults and 9 are female adults.

The Ministry of Health said two more patients have also died of the disease in the previous 24 hours.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,882 with 122 recovered cases and 36 deaths.

The coronavirus incident manager, Dr. Richard Laku says the health ministry is following up 1,726 contacts of the confirmed case.

This week, the Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating after 150,000 new cases were reported on Thursday—the highest in a single day.

As of Saturday, there were 8,931,812 recorded coronavirus cases globally with 4,749,544 recoveries and 467,011 deaths.



