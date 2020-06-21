21st June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
14 killed in Jonglei cattle raidsSouth Sudan: COVID-19 cases reach 1,882S.Sudan set to be declared polio-freeFloods displace nearly 20,000 in Jonglei stateUS ambassador calls for speedy reconstitution of parliament

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   South Sudan: COVID-19 cases reach 1,882

South Sudan: COVID-19 cases reach 1,882

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 4 hours ago

 

South Sudan’s Ministry of Health says 18 new cases of coronavirus disease were confirmed on Saturday.

The results were got from 155 samples tested by the Public Health Laboratory in the previous 24 hours.

Of the 18 positive cases, 9 are male adults and 9 are female adults.

The Ministry of Health said two more patients have also died of the disease in the previous 24 hours. 

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 1,882 with 122 recovered cases and 36 deaths.

The coronavirus incident manager, Dr. Richard Laku says the health ministry is following up 1,726 contacts of the confirmed case.

This week, the Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating after 150,000 new cases were reported on Thursday—the highest in a single day.

As of Saturday, there were 8,931,812 recorded coronavirus cases globally with 4,749,544 recoveries and 467,011 deaths.

Total Page Visits: 283 - Today Page Visits: 283

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF 1

Kerbino Wol Agok killed ‘in action’ – SSPDF

Published Monday, June 15, 2020

Pibor attack leaves five dead 2

Pibor attack leaves five dead

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Parties agree on state allocations 3

Parties agree on state allocations

Published Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Minister Achuei defends her appointment 4

Minister Achuei defends her appointment

Published Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Case dropped against S.Sudan banknotes, passports printing firm 5

Case dropped against S.Sudan banknotes, passports printing firm

Published Thursday, June 18, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

14 killed in Jonglei cattle raids

Published 2 hours ago

South Sudan: COVID-19 cases reach 1,882

Published 4 hours ago

S.Sudan set to be declared polio-free

Published 22 hours ago

Floods displace nearly 20,000 in Jonglei state

Published 24 hours ago

US ambassador calls for speedy reconstitution of parliament

Published Saturday, June 20, 2020

World Refugee Day: End conflict that drives ‘appalling’ displacements

Published Saturday, June 20, 2020

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.