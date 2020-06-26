S.Sudan’s Covid-19 recoveries rise to 241

The number of people who have recovered from the novel Coronavirus has reached 241 in South Sudan after the Public Health Laboratory confirmed 17 recoveries on Thursday.

The health laboratory also released 50 test results for the last 24 hours of which 10 people were confirmed positive.

This brings the total cumulative number to 1,952.

Out of the new cases, 9 are male adults and one female adult.

Dr. Richard Laku, the incident Manager of Covid-19 at the National Ministry of Health said the health laboratory is conducting contact tracing.

The government continues to urge members of the public to strictly follow the health guidelines of social distancing and report any suspected cases to the ministry of health or call the emergency line 6666.

