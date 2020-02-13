13th February 2020
Selected groups to attend consultative meeting on number of states

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 6 mins ago

Michael Makuei, Minister of Information at the TNLA on May 14, 2019 - Photo by Joakino Francis @EyeRadio

President Salva Kiir has invited representatives of signatories to the peace agreement and other stakeholders to an urgent consultative meeting on the contentious issue of states, the minister of information has told the state-run television.

Michael Makuei says the consultative meeting will take place tomorrow at Freedom Hall in Juba.

The invitees are expected to discuss the issue of the number and boundaries of the states.

The meeting comes after the peace parties failed to reach a consensus on the number and boundaries of the states in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, last weekend.

Upon arrival from Kenya yesterday, Kiir told his supporters at the airport that he will consult them on the matter.

The peace partners are left with just over a week to the 22 February deadline to form a unity government.

“President Salva Kiir has directed me to invite you that the undermentioned South Sudanese, sons and daughters of South Sudan are invited to attend an urgent consultative meeting, to consult with them,” Makuei said on SSTV

Those to be consulted include senior government officials like presidential advisors, ministers, state governors and their local chiefs.

Others are signatories to the agreement, namely: the SPLM-IO, SSOA, FDs and the other opposition political parties.

The consultation meeting will also include representatives of faith-based groups, women, youth, civil society, and eminent personalities.

