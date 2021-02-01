1st February 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Six die in Tonj cattle rustling

Six die in Tonj cattle rustling

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

An armed cattleman at Lakatoc Cattle Camp, Tonj in the past | Credit | Marcus Perkins

At least six people have been reportedly killed in cattle-related violence in Tonj at the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday when youth from Rual-bet area clashed with youth from Awuul area over looted cattle, according to the secretary-general of the defunct Tonj State.

“These youth were trying to recover their cattle that had been looted. They continued to pursue the looters up to Awuul area where they clashed, resulted in the killing of six youth,” Gabriel Awan told Eye Radio on Monday.

He said three other people were also wounded in the clashes.

There have been a series of similar clashes in the area.

In August last year, nearly 130 people were killed in Tonj following clashes between government disarmament forces and armed youth – commonly known as Gelweng.

This was after the government launched a disarmament exercise in the state. But it was later suspended following the violent response from the youth.

The army has since not declared the resumption of the disarmament exercise.

Local leaders say the youth are still heavily armed.

Popular Stories
Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’ 1

Kiir’s office asks Museveni to explain ‘blue people’

Published Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence 2

Kiir vows not to intervene in another Jonglei ethnic violence

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories 3

South Sudan to dialogue with neighbors annexing its colonial territories

Published Thursday, January 28, 2021

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars 4

NSS detains two over counterfeit dollars

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba 5

Chagor blames Jonglei ethnic conflicts on Juba

Published Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Another man to spend 10 years in jail over crime against girl

Published 6 hours ago

Man accuses judge of judicial corruption

Published 6 hours ago

AU applauds Juba’s decision to establish hybrid court

Published 8 hours ago

Rome talks won’t take place as planned

Published 8 hours ago

Six die in Tonj cattle rustling

Published 8 hours ago

Military coup in Myanmar condemned

Published 12 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st February 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.