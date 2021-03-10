10th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Six traders ‘missing’ in Mvolo-Rumbek road attack

Six traders ‘missing’ in Mvolo-Rumbek road attack

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 26 mins ago

FILE: Mvolo's residential area along the Mvolo town-Rumbek road in Western Equatoria state. Credit|Phil Moore/AFP via Getty Images

Six traders have reportedly gone missing following a cattle raid incident in Mvolo County of Western Equatoria state.

Manase Doboui, the former deputy governor of the defunct Amadi state, said cattle raiders attacked traders transporting cows from Wau to Juba Tuesday night.

“A convoy of traders coming from Western Bahr el Ghazal with the cows for sell in Juba were ambushed just 12km from Mvolo town by the youth from Lakes state -particularly from Rumbek,” he alleged.

Mr. Doboui told Eye Radio Wednesday that six traders are yet to be located.

The 220 cows were being transported in trucks when the traders fell into an ambushed.

“Two cows were shot dead and about 34 others were stolen.”

Officials say cattle keepers are still heavily armed within and in areas near Lakes state.

Mr. Doboui is appealing to the governments of Western Equatroia and Lakes state “to immediately intervene to withdraw the cattle owners because they are flocking into the area with machine guns just randomly in the town robbing people between Rumbek , Wulu ,Woko and Mvolo.”

Currently on air

20:30:00 - 21:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I was mistakenly appointed,’ replaced W.E state minister says 1

‘I was mistakenly appointed,’ replaced W.E state minister says

Published Saturday, March 6, 2021

We just want to right past wrongs – say Pagan, Malong 2

We just want to right past wrongs – say Pagan, Malong

Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Radio station manager goes to jail for embezzlement 3

Radio station manager goes to jail for embezzlement

Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Bentiu Refinery starts production 4

Bentiu Refinery starts production

Published Sunday, March 7, 2021

Canon Clement Janda dies at 80 5

Canon Clement Janda dies at 80

Published Monday, March 8, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Six traders ‘missing’ in Mvolo-Rumbek road attack

Published 26 mins ago

Mayen denies being thrown out of KQ flight

Published 42 mins ago

CES moves to close down illegal checkpoints

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t urged to tackle torture, sexual violence amid the pandemic

Published 4 hours ago

Sultan Ismail Konyi dies at 80

Published 5 hours ago

Gunmen kill another young man in Tombura

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.