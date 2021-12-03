Soldier shot dead allegedly by “drunk” colleague at Yei-road checkpoint

A disagreement between drunken soldiers allegedly claimed a life at Yei-road Checkpoint in Juba Wednesday night.



According to the acting spokesperson of the national police service, the two soldiers – Adam Bol and Simon Johnson – were deployed to the checkpoint along Yei road in 2018.

While hanging out at a bar last Wednesday evening, one of the privates said he would kill the other.

Bridger General James Dak Karlo says it was Johnson who had hinted that he would shoot dead Bol, who took the threat seriously.

“The two fellows are not from South Sudan national police service, they are from national security posted at the checkpoint-police post,” Karlo told Eye Radio.

‘They have been there for the last three years handling cases happening in PoCs and also people who are going to and from Yei as well as people around the market.

“Due to alcohol and drugs, the two fellows had a misunderstanding, a private called Simon Johnson attacked his friend Adam Bol.

“After their quarrel around 6 pm, Simon said he is going to kill Adam for what reason Adam may not know, so Adam went to his room and Simon immediately followed him thinking that Adam was coming to shoot him, unfortunately, Adam shot Simon and killed him.”

