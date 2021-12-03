Soldier kills three people in Mundri East

Three people have been killed allegedly by SSPDF soldiers over unknown reasons at Mundri East County, Western Equatoria State.



The county commissioner, Margret Fozia Emmanuel, confirmed the incident on Thursday.

Fozia says the private soldier from SSPDF identified as Ali Abui started shooting randomly at the market killing two people instantly.

The deceased have been identified as Dorka Jowa John, 22-years of age and a lance corporal Joseph Aguer Atak.

In retaliation, the attacker (Ali Abui) was shot dead by his colleague.

Four other people were injured and are currently receiving medical care at Lui hospital.

“A soldier wakes up from his place and starts shooting randomly at people, three died,” Margaret Fozia told Eye Radio.

“My advice to the soldiers is that the gun is for the protection of the country and if somebody is annoyed or somebody is angry about something, I believe we can resolve this thing amicably.

“I want to tell my people of Mundri East that let’s work for peace because we are not ready to lose more lives.”

