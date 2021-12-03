4th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   WHO urged to intervene, as strange disease claims 90 lives in Fangak

WHO urged to intervene, as strange disease claims 90 lives in Fangak

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Fangak County

The Commissioner of Fangak County has appealed for the intervention of the World Health Organization to investigate the outbreak of a strange disease in the area.

Biel Boutros says the unknown illness has so far claimed the lives of at least 90 people in the county since October.

The county commissioner, Biel Boutros Biel, says its symptoms include diarrhea, high fever, joint pains, vomiting, body weakness, and loss of appetite.

Biel explained that the disease is common among children between the ages of seven and 10.

However, he said Fangak County has no hospital – making it impossible to quickly contain the disease.

“On the second of October this year a strange disease started killing people from the age of 1 month to 14-year, elderly people and recently killing everybody,”  Fangak Commissioner told Eye Radio.

The symptoms are diarrhea, general body weakness, vomiting, high fever and finally the person would develop chest pain and then the person died.

“It has killed 90 people that we have in our record and within the new Fangak and surrounding villages.”

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda 1

NAS threatens to boycott peace talks over unclear agenda

Published Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks 2

Lopuke apologizes to gov’t over ‘exam leak’ remarks

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns 3

Kiir says unified forces to graduate without guns

Published Monday, November 29, 2021

Raja County civil servants receive salaries from wrong state 4

Raja County civil servants receive salaries from wrong state

Published Sunday, November 28, 2021

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau 5

Kiir appoints General Gregory as deputy spy chief for external bureau

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

34 killed in Jonglei violence including 7 university students in November

Published 2 hours ago

One dead as traders clash with criminals in Leer County

Published 4 hours ago

WHO urged to intervene, as strange disease claims 90 lives in Fangak

Published 5 hours ago

Soldier kills three people in Mundri East

Published 6 hours ago

Soldier shot dead allegedly by “drunk” colleague at Yei-road checkpoint

Published 6 hours ago

Women who deny their husbands sex among female jailed in Juba Prison

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.