WHO urged to intervene, as strange disease claims 90 lives in Fangak

The Commissioner of Fangak County has appealed for the intervention of the World Health Organization to investigate the outbreak of a strange disease in the area.



Biel Boutros says the unknown illness has so far claimed the lives of at least 90 people in the county since October.

The county commissioner, Biel Boutros Biel, says its symptoms include diarrhea, high fever, joint pains, vomiting, body weakness, and loss of appetite.

Biel explained that the disease is common among children between the ages of seven and 10.

However, he said Fangak County has no hospital – making it impossible to quickly contain the disease.

“On the second of October this year a strange disease started killing people from the age of 1 month to 14-year, elderly people and recently killing everybody,” Fangak Commissioner told Eye Radio.

The symptoms are diarrhea, general body weakness, vomiting, high fever and finally the person would develop chest pain and then the person died.

“It has killed 90 people that we have in our record and within the new Fangak and surrounding villages.”

