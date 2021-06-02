Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Four people, including a parish priest and a child, have been killed by men in uniform in Lainya County, Central Equatoria State, a church leader has told Eye Radio.

Paul Yugusuk, archbishop of the Central Equatoria State Internal Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, says Pastor Comas Kwaje Matayo was picked along with three church members while leading a Sunday Service at Gumbri on Sunday.

“I regret to inform the leadership and the Christians of Central Equatoria Internal Province and the Diocese of Lainya that Reverend Comas Kwaje Matayo was arrested on Sunday during a Sunday service together with four other church members,” he said.

They were taken to some location and later killed in cold blood, the church leader explained.

The other deceased are 10-year-old Simon Taban, an altar servant; Moses Wani, the area chief; and Loki Ebidayo, an elder at the Gumbri ECSS church.

Archbishop Yugusuk went on to call on the army leadership to investigate into the killing and find the perpetrators to hold them to account.

“I call upon the Chief of the Defense Forces, General Santino Dengo Wol, to investigate the killing of Comas Kwaje Matteo and the others and bring those soldiers who committed the barbaric atrocities against the man of God and the people of God,” he added.

The motive beyind the killing of the worshippers is not yet known. And the military authorities are yet to comment on the matter.