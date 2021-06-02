2nd June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 min ago

Four people, including a parish priest and a child, have been killed by men in uniform in Lainya County, Central Equatoria State, a church leader has told Eye Radio.

Paul Yugusuk, archbishop of the Central Equatoria State Internal Province of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan, says Pastor Comas Kwaje Matayo was picked along with three church members while leading a Sunday Service at Gumbri on Sunday.

“I regret to inform the leadership and the Christians of Central Equatoria Internal Province and the Diocese of Lainya that Reverend Comas Kwaje Matayo was arrested on Sunday during a Sunday service together with four other church members,” he said.

They were taken to some location and later killed in cold blood, the church leader explained.

The other deceased are 10-year-old Simon Taban, an altar servant; Moses Wani, the area chief; and Loki Ebidayo, an elder at the Gumbri ECSS church.

Archbishop Yugusuk went on to call on the army leadership to investigate into the killing and find the perpetrators to hold them to account.

“I call upon the Chief of the Defense Forces, General Santino Dengo Wol, to investigate the killing of Comas Kwaje Matteo and the others and bring those soldiers who committed the barbaric atrocities against the man of God and the people of God,” he added.

The motive beyind the killing of the worshippers is not yet known. And the military authorities are yet to comment on the matter.

Currently on air

08:15:00 - 12:00:00

Sound Track Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Chinese national, soldier shot dead near Juba 1

Chinese national, soldier shot dead near Juba

Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence 2

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence

Published Sunday, May 30, 2021

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status 3

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status

Published Thursday, May 27, 2021

At least 43 reportedly killed in Ulang communal violence 4

At least 43 reportedly killed in Ulang communal violence

Published Saturday, May 29, 2021

China wants its citizen’s killers identified, punished 5

China wants its citizen’s killers identified, punished

Published Friday, May 28, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Soldiers pick up worshippers from Lainya church, kill them

Published 1 min ago

Gov’t plans mandatory Covid vaccination for public, private sector workers

Published 13 hours ago

50 huts were reportedly torched in recent Warrap clashes

Published 18 hours ago

Researcher expresses concern over illegal charcoal trade

Published 19 hours ago

Gov’t asks UNMISS to help in lifting of arms embargo

Published 20 hours ago

Seven people killed in an attack on Pigi

Published Monday, May 31, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.