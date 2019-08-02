2nd August 2019
Some 'VIPs' begin to walk over to airport Ebola desk

Published: 4 hours ago

Ebola Virus and Disease

Some of the prominent people in the country now undergo Ebola screening upon arrival in the country, a health official has said.

Two months ago, health partners, including W.H.O, M.S.F and Unicef said they had observed that those who consider themselves important avoid the Ebola desk, especially at the Juba International Airport.

They stated that some VIPs, including ministers, hop into their vehicles which normally wait for them on the runway.

This behavior, the health partners argued, was a threat to the Ebola Preparedness Plan.

“Now we are seeing positive responses…even the airport authorities are working with us to ensure that people must come through the one way [ebola desk],” Dr. Richard Laku, incidence manager at the health ministry, told Eye Radio.

“Ebola is enemy of everybody and it doesn’t know if you are VIP or you are poor citizen.”

Caused by the Ebola virus, Ebola is a severe and often deadly disease in humans and monkeys.

It is characterized by high fever and severe internal bleeding and can be spread from person to person.

On Friday, a fourth person has tested positive for Ebola in the city of Goma in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The latest case is the wife of a man who died on Wednesday, the BBC reports. At least one of their children has also tested positive.

2nd August 2019

