South Sudan dazzles Uganda at AFCON

South Sudan picked her first points of the AFCON qualifiers with a 1-0 win over Uganda Cranes in Group B of the 2021 AFCON Qualification game at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Tito Okello, who recently switched allegiance to South Sudan, scored from the spot in the 35th minute after Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho was sent off the pitch.

South Sudan Assad Musa Abdallah was also sent off with 10 minutes on the clock.

Emmanuel Okwi had a goal ruled out for Uganda Cranes for offside while the referee also waved play on after Farouk Miya’s powerful shot looked to have ricocheted inside the goal line from the woodwork.

The win is, first for basing in the qualifiers, leaving South Sudan in the fourth position with three points after four games.

South Sudan will face Burkina Faso and Malawi – at away game – next year in March in the remaining AFCON Qualifiers games.

Malawi and Burkina Faso drew goalless in the other group game.

The South Sudan team that outperformed the expectations of the fans this time include; Tito Okello, Stephen Pawar, Majak Maling, Sebit Omot, Peter Maker, Mutwalik Abdelkarim, Rehan Angier, Jackson Morgan, Munyomov Achoi, Daniel Chok, and Wol Makueth.

