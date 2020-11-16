16th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   South Sudan dazzles Uganda at AFCON

South Sudan dazzles Uganda at AFCON

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 4 hours ago

Bright Stars sing the national anthem before the game against Uganda. |Courtesy

South Sudan picked her first points of the AFCON qualifiers with a 1-0 win over Uganda Cranes in Group B of the 2021 AFCON Qualification game at Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya.

Tito Okello, who recently switched allegiance to South Sudan, scored from the spot in the 35th minute after Cranes midfielder Khalid Aucho was sent off the pitch.

South Sudan Assad Musa Abdallah was also sent off with 10 minutes on the clock.

Emmanuel Okwi had a goal ruled out for Uganda Cranes for offside while the referee also waved play on after Farouk Miya’s powerful shot looked to have ricocheted inside the goal line from the woodwork.

The win is, first for basing in the qualifiers, leaving South Sudan in the fourth position with three points after four games.

South Sudan will face Burkina Faso and Malawi – at away game – next year in March in the remaining AFCON Qualifiers games.

Malawi and Burkina Faso drew goalless in the other group game.

The South Sudan team that outperformed the expectations of the fans this time include; Tito Okello, Stephen Pawar, Majak Maling, Sebit Omot, Peter Maker, Mutwalik Abdelkarim, Rehan Angier, Jackson Morgan, Munyomov Achoi, Daniel Chok, and Wol Makueth.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Ethiopia issues arrest warrant for former South Sudan’s peace mediator 1

Ethiopia issues arrest warrant for former South Sudan’s peace mediator

Published Thursday, November 12, 2020

Some soldiers ‘justify’ Juba night robberies 2

Some soldiers ‘justify’ Juba night robberies

Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020

SPLM-IO to present its state-level nominees to presidency 3

SPLM-IO to present its state-level nominees to presidency

Published Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Wife beats husband to death in Yambio 4

Wife beats husband to death in Yambio

Published Friday, November 13, 2020

No government jobs for dual citizens, ND delegates suggest 5

No government jobs for dual citizens, ND delegates suggest

Published Thursday, November 12, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

South Sudan dazzles Uganda at AFCON

Published 4 hours ago

Armed residents and bandits exchanged gunfire in Juba

Published 4 hours ago

Support needed for Pibor, Nzara flood victims returning “home” -Officials

Published 5 hours ago

Governor Cleto hires Egyptian journalist to ‘solicit investors’

Published 5 hours ago

National dialogue endorses federalism, establishment of more states

Published 8 hours ago

SPLM-IO says Kiir ‘had accepted’ Olony for Upper Nile

Published 11 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.