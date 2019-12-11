South Sudan student dies in China

A South Sudanese university student has reportedly died in the Chinese city of Beijing according to a family member.

The student identified as Manyang Dut Aguang was pursuing Masters in Economics at Remy University.

He was found lifeless in his hostel room last Friday.

A cousin to the deceased said he last spoke to his brother on Thursday, last week after he was informed about his sickness.

Mr. Kuol Yai says the circumstances which led to his brother’s death are not yet clear.

He said the body has been taken to a hospital for postmortem.

“On Tuesday I got a call from Remy University in Beijing telling me how my cousin was found dead in his room,” Mr. Kuol told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“According to students from Remy University, he might have died on Friday night because on Thursday I was in Bor and I spoke to him. Its only Friday, Saturday and Sunday that I didn’t speak to him. They didn’t actually tell me what happened.”

The late moved to Remy University under the China-South Sudan Friendship scholarship program in 2018.

He was due to complete his master’s studies in May next year.