3rd July 2020
COVID-19 | Health | National News

South Sudan’s 2,036 Covid cases

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

Fifteen more people in South Sudan have tested positive for the coronavirus.

This brings the total number of those infected to 2,036.

According to the coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Lako, the new cases were detected from the 128 samples tested.

He said out of the 15 new cases, 13 are male adults and 2 female adults.

No death has been recorded in the last 24 hours after one person died on Tuesday.

The number of fatalities still stands at 38. Those who have overcome the virus are 494.

As of yesterday, South Sudan has conducted 10,953 tests at the public laboratory.

It is still currently following up on 491 contacts.

