Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

The special court for the Gumbo-Sherikat incident has sentenced two men to death for their role in the killing of an SSPDF officer last year.

The two men were found guilty of crimes that led to the death of Lual Akok Wol Kiir also known as Lual Marine at Gumbo-Sherikat on June 3, 2020.

Lual – also related to President Salva Kiir – was beaten on that fateful day but later died at a hospital in Juba.

The special court on the Sherikat incident was presided over by Judge Douth Kolung and deputized by Mujahed Abdallah Akol and Joshua Lado.

According to the presiding judge, the convicts – Ajith Jok Yor and Malith Yuol Deng – must be hanged.

“Hang them by their necks until death for violating the provision of Article 48/206 of South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008. Issued under my hand and the high court in Juba seal today May 18, 2021,” Judge Kulang read out the verdict on Tuesday.

The third convict is Mayen Dau Deng, who was committed to pay 500,000 Pound retribution or serve five-year jail term.

Article 48 of the Penal Code talks about acts committed by several persons in furtherance of common intentions.

It states each person is liable for the act in the same manner as if it were committed by him or her alone.

Article 206 says whoever causes the death of another person—knowing that death would be the probable and not only a likely consequence of the act or of any bodily injury which the act was intended to cause, commits the offence of murder, and upon conviction shall be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life, and may also be liable to a fine.

But if the nearest relatives of the deceased opt for customary blood compensation, the Court may award it in place of death sentence with imprisonment for a term not exceeding ten years.

The convicts and their lawyers are expected to appeal the case within 15 days.

The judgment will then be sent to the Supreme Court for confirmation after the 15 days of appeal.

