Adil vaguely defends decision to sack Lukudu

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 8 hours ago

Paulino Lukudu Obede is the leader of the South Sudan United Party - a member of the Other Opposition Political Parties | Credit | Courtesy

The governor of Central Equatoria, with vagueness, has defended his decision to dismiss the state information minister, Paulino Lukudu Obede.

On Sunday, Governor Emmanuel Adil issued a decree, sacking Lukudu. In the order, the governor did not explain the reasons for relieving him.

His actions stirred an uproar among politicians and members of the public.

Lukudu is the leader of the United South Sudan Party, a member of the National Alliance under the Other Political Parties—OPP.

On Tuesday, OPP, which nominated Lukudu to the ministerial position criticized Adil, saying it had not been consulted on the matter.

They described the move as an act of intimidation of their representative in the state cabinet.

OPP said the powers used by Adil to remove Lukudu were non-existent since the state parliament has not been reconstituted to amend the state constitution.

It also stated that only President Salva Kiir can remove or suspend a constitutional post-holder through consultations with the nominating party.

The OPP further called on the governor to reverse the decision, arguing that it violates the spirit of the revitalized peace deal which requires prior consultations and collective decision-making processes.

But in his defense, Governor Adil said he made prior consultations before firing the minister.

“The decision to suspend the minister of information is based on a number of consultations. The rest are security-related, administrative,” he claimed.

He, however, failed to explain who he consulted and the exact reasons for expelling Lukudu.

“But I want to call upon all of us to remain united and focused and work as a team to stand with the people of Central Equatoria State at this difficult times,” Adil added.

Six groups signed the agreement under the Other Political Parties.

The presidential order for the delegation of powers only empowers state governors to swear into office the appointed officials.

In April 2021, President Salva Kiir sent a letter to the governors, reminding them that the powers to remove constitutional post holders lie with the Presidency in Juba.

He encouraged them to work in collaboration to implement the revitalized peace agreement.

