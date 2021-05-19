19th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Amnesty Int’l warns against lifting arms embargo on S Sudan

Amnesty Int’l warns against lifting arms embargo on S Sudan

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 13 hours ago

File: A stockpile of small arms seized from civilians in a past disarmament exercise.

Amnesty International warned against lifting of the UN arms embargo on South Sudan saying the move could have dire consequences for human rights.

The UN Security Council is expected to decide next week on the future of the embargo.

On July 13, 2018, the Council imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan’s territory, legally obliging all UN member states to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale, or transfer of arms and related material – including ammunition, military vehicles, and spare parts.

The embargo also bans technical support, training, financing, or other assistance related to military activities to South Sudan.

The 15-member Council will vote on 27 May on whether to lift or extent restrictions.

But Amnesty International said the South Sudanese government has continued to fail to protect civilians from being killed, displaced, and raped by armed groups and militias.

It argued that the State security forces and armed groups continue to violate international humanitarian law, in some cases amounting to war crimes, with impunity.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the rights watchdog urged the Security Council to first ensure a range of human rights benchmarks are met before the embargo can be lifted.

These include an end to crimes under international law, reform of the National Security Service, and the establishment of a Hybrid Court to ensure accountability.

The UN arms embargo on South Sudan currently expires on May 31, 2021.

Popular Stories
Torit cleric shot dead at his home 1

Torit cleric shot dead at his home

Published Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’ 2

Kiir: ‘Things will not remain this way for long’

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor 3

Agot Alier rejects order relieving him as Bor town Mayor

Published Friday, May 14, 2021

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl 4

Seven Khartoum-based S.Sudanese killed over ‘abducted’ girl

Published Monday, May 17, 2021

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death 5

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published 10 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Immigration boss sacked

Published 26 mins ago

Mothers raise concerns over breast pain during lactation

Published 6 hours ago

Special court condemns two men to death over Lual Marine’s death

Published 10 hours ago

Adil vaguely defends decision to sack Lukudu

Published 10 hours ago

Amnesty Int’l warns against lifting arms embargo on S Sudan

Published 13 hours ago

Jonglei police hold three ‘agitators’

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
19th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.