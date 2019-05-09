SPLA-IO orders soldiers to jointly secure river transport with SSPDF

The SPLA-IO deputy Chief of Staff has ordered their forces not to interrupt river transport across the country.

Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol’s directives came, Tuesday, during a joint field visit to Northern Upper Nile state -with the SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces, Gen. Jok Riak.

The river routes were closed during the violence in 2013.

The military leaders traveled to the area to reopen the river transport for easy movement of goods and people.

“You know river Nile goes up to Sobat and Bentiu and also up to Juba, so we are opening it, and I am ordering the SPLA-IO soldiers along the river -that from today, you should allow boats to move without any hindrance,” Gen. Koang told the the state television, SSBC.



The SSPDF Chief of Defense forces, General Jok Riak said the reopening of the river transportation is meant to build confidence between the government and opposition forces.

“We are jointly in charge of the security of the country in this period, that is why we came here to inform the people that if all the routes are opened, it would be secure for everyone,” he remarked.

The governor of Northern Upper Nile, Awer Dau Agany welcomed the decision by the military leadership of the two sides to order their soldiers to secure the river channels in the area.

He said the reopening will facilitate the flow of goods from Sudan to South Sudan, and between the States.

“This will benefit our people, including the military personel because the soldiers too need supplies. And if these supplies don’t move through the river transport, there is no any other means to deliver them to us,” Dau said.