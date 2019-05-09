CTSAMVM asks soldiers to vacate civilian homes

The Ceasefire & Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring & Verfication Mechanism, CTSAMVM, is urging soldiers occupying civilian houses in the country to vacate them immediately.

Following the 2013 conflict and its resumption in 2016, thousands of people were displaced from their homes, and armed personnel reportedly took over their properties, schools and churches, while others have been accused of forcefully evicting unarmed persons.

Those in the UN camps within and outside the country have refused to return to their homes in Wau, Bor, Juba and along Nimule highway citing the presence of soldiers in their areas.

The chairperson of the ceasefire monitoring body, Major General Desta Abiche said these homes should be vacated to allow ceasefire monitors to verify them for civilians to return.

He said the continued occupation by the soldiers is a violation of the ceasefire arrangement as signed by the parties.

“As a matter of urgency, these buildings must be vacated immediately. CTSAMVM urges all the signatory parties to comply with the agreement, and take appropriate measures -without any excuse on the ground against those who have continued being obstacles,” Maj.Gen. Abiche said.

Maj. Gen Desta Abiche was speaking during the 6th CTSAM-VM board meeting held in Juba this morning.

CTSAMM monitors the warring parties through its Monitoring and Verification Teams (MVTs) located in 12 of the most conflict affected areas of South Sudan.