SPLA-IO forces in Wau arrive in Busere cantonment site

The Acting Commander of the SPLA-IO forces in Wau state says their forces have arrived at at the Busere cantonment site.

Major General Joseph Daniel Jongo says they have assembled 12 miles Southwest of Wau town to prepare for reorganization.

In January, the Joint Defense Board, tasked with the security arrangements, issued an order directing all forces to report to their designate sites.

The Joint Military Ceasefire Council is expected to start the process of registration, screening of the forces, and send them for training.

On Tuesday, the Chairperson of the Joint Defense Board, General Gabriel Jok Riak and his counterpart, Lieutenant General James Koang ordered members of the Joint Military Ceasefire Commission, and the Joint Transitional Security Committee to immediately establish offices and begin work at the cantonment sites.

Speaking to Eye Radio following a meeting with JMCC in Wau this morning, the acting Commander of the SPLA-IO Division 6-A said their forces left Farajalla for the cantonment site.

“We are abiding by the peace agreement, that’s why our forces left our base at Division 6 in Farajalla, and moved to the cantonment site in Busere -specifically at Halima. So now a battalion of the SPLA-IO are present, and awaits the relevant mechanisms to reorganize them at the site.”

He said that the move is one of the provisions of the peace agreement that will help in the implementation of the rest of the provisions.

Recently, the deputy chairperson of the Defense Board, who is also the Acting SPLA-IO Chief of Staff, General James Koang said the process of training and unification of forces will start soon.