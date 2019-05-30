30th May 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Human rights organizations ask UNSC to maintain arms embargo and sanctions on South Sudan

Human rights organizations ask UNSC to maintain arms embargo and sanctions on South Sudan

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 1 min ago

SPLA [Photo credit| Reuters]

Sixteen human rights organizations have asked the United Nations Security Council to maintain its arms embargo and other sanctions on South Sudan as a way of pressuring leaders to implement the Revitalized Peace Agreement.

The Security Council is meeting to review the arms embargo placed on South Sudan, and the sanctions against individual leaders between 2014 and 2016.

The rights group in a letter sent to the Security Council says, international pressure has helped in the reduction of violence in recent months and provided some momentum for the peace process in South Sudan.

The group which include, The Enough Project, Human Rights Watch, and International Refugee Rights Initiative say for the Council to decide not to renew the measures now will risk the positive developments made in the last year.

They say while progress have been made, the recent six-month extension of the pre-transitional period by the parties to the peace agreement demonstrates that sustained international political pressure from the region and the UN is essential to protect the lives of civilians, ensure the full implementation of the agreement.

The letter say that peace, security, and stability of South Sudan will continue to be threatened so long as top officials on both sides commit gross violations with impunity.

They also want the Security Council to maintain the sexual violence listing criteria in the sanctions regime and request the Sanctions Committee to enhance implementation of accountability measures in line with evidence presented by the UN Panel of Experts in their final report.

Finally, the group requested the Security Council to reiterate the need for swift and coordinated implementation and effective monitoring of the targeted sanctions regime and arms embargo, with full participation and adherence from all stakeholders in the region and the international community.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion 1

Kiir appoints Rebecca Garang to spearhead SPLM Political Bureau expansion

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs 2

Jubek governor sets conditions to re-open night clubs

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development 3

Kiir directs the SSPDF to turn attention to development

Published Thursday, May 23, 2019

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA 4

Former SSFA boss charged with theft & bribery by FIFA

Published Friday, May 24, 2019

Father of suspect behind killing of Ugandan nationals arrested in W.Lakes 5

Father of suspect behind killing of Ugandan nationals arrested in W.Lakes

Published Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Human rights organizations ask UNSC to maintain arms embargo and sanctions on South Sudan

Published 1 min ago

Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs presents 3 bills for deliberation

Published 10 mins ago

Uhuru to Kiir: Provide services to ordinary South Sudanese

Published 15 mins ago

Gender Based Violence, the major road-block to women’s success in South Sudan

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir woos international support for low-cost housing construction

Published 2 hours ago

Significant number of IDPs in Wau returning to their homes, says UNMISS

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th May 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.