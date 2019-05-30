30th May 2019
Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs presents 3 bills for deliberation

Author: Rosemary Wilfred | Published: 3 hours ago

Natioanl Legislative Assembly in Juba - June 2013. [Photo by Junior Ali/Eye Radio]

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs has yesterday presented three bills to parliament for further deliberation.

The Bills include the SSPDF Pension Bill 2018 that grants the national government the power to legislate on matters pertaining the terms and conditions of service of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces.

The Bill shall apply to all matters related to pension policy management payment and other benefits of SSPDF personnel.

This include soldiers who rendered military service from 2006 on-wards, soldiers killed, missing in action, dead, disabled or sick, and soldiers in a reckon-able service of the ministry of defense and veteran affairs on the commencement of this bill.

The bill defines the retirement age of a sergeant at 47 years, sergeant Major to regimental sergeant major at 50 years, Second Lieutenant to Captain at 52 years, Major to Colonel 56 years and General at 60 years.

It further states that, the SSPDF General Headquarters may, under special circumstance extend the age of retirement for a period not exceeding 2 years.

If passed in to law by parliament, the document shall mandate the government to contribute 24 percent of monthly pensionable salary of a soldier in addition to a 5 percent monthly contribution of a soldier.

Other Bills presented to the legislators by the Ministry of Justice include the national Petroleum and Gas Corporation provisional order 2019 and the Freedom Gratuity Bill 2019.

 

30th May 2019

