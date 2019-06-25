25th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   SSPDF launch biometric registration of soldiers

SSPDF launch biometric registration of soldiers

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers stand in a parade near Juba, South Sudan. PHOTO: Courtesy

The army headquarters has launched the biometric registration of all its forces starting with Juba on Monday.

A biometric registration includes a combination of unique features of identifying a person using fingerprints, DNA, and signatures.

According to the army, the process will help it keep record of how many soldiers are in the country, and simplify the reorganization of forces.

For years, the SSPDF has failed to retain an official data base that shows details and the number of soldiers in the country.

Last year, President Salva Kiir directed the army to create special badge numbers for each soldier as a way of fighting corruption in the SSPDF pay role system.

The new system enables regular authentication of soldiers, avoids duplications of names through fingerprint scanning, and ensures that the assistance reaches the intended soldiers.

Major General Lul Ruai, SSPDF spokesperson said the move will benefit the ordinary soldier.

“We want to make sure that we have a parade that is not inflated by some individuals within the service, so when we get the accurate parade -we can eradicate the ghost names and then pay salaries based on accurate parade,” he said.

The army -just like other sectors of the government -has year after year failed to remit salaries to regular forces on monthly basis.

Anti-corruption campaigners have accused top army officials of diverting money meant to pay the soldiers into their private account.

Last week, members of the national parliament staged a protest against the new financial year budget saying civil servants, including soldiers and other security personnel have not been paid for the last 6 months.

Maj.Gen. Lul told Eye Radio that the new system will also ensure soldiers are paid their dues after service.

“We are also doing it for the propose of pension or preparation of the golden handshake for our servicemen and women who are leaving the service,” he said.

In the next 5 months, the SSPDF is expected to accommodate soldiers from all forces as stipulated in the revitalized peace agreement.

The new unified army will be made up of a known number of soldiers who have been trained into a professional force.

So far the parties have agreed to a 12,000 special protection unit that will be assembled, trained and deployed within before November 2019.

“It is also very important for us to have this parade so that we facilitate the purchase of combat service support items such as; logistics, food, and uniforms that are required for our forces ,” Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai added.

On Thursday, some MPs said soldiers have been forced to “cut down trees to make charcoal for their children to survive.”

Residents have also witnessed that most of the charcoal supplied to Juba are sold by men in uniform, who even use government vehicles to conduct the “illicit” business.

Two years ago, President Salva Kiir issued a directive to all security organs to seize and arrest anyone found engaged in charcoal business -most of them soldiers.

But the MPs attributed this to poverty and the absence of salary for the regular soldiers.

Popular Stories
Parliament in disarray as MPs refuse to listen to new budget 1

Parliament in disarray as MPs refuse to listen to new budget

Published Thursday, June 20, 2019

TNLA summons Kuol, Nhial over border with Kenya 2

TNLA summons Kuol, Nhial over border with Kenya

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019

1km road to cost $1.5 million on Juba – Barh el Ghazal region highway 3

1km road to cost $1.5 million on Juba – Barh el Ghazal region highway

Published Monday, June 24, 2019

S.Sudanese raise concerns over ‘organ trafficking’ in Egypt 4

S.Sudanese raise concerns over ‘organ trafficking’ in Egypt

Published Thursday, June 20, 2019

Armed S.Sudanese arrested in Uganda 5

Armed S.Sudanese arrested in Uganda

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Overwhelming 77% pass 2018 Secondary Schools Exams

Published 2 hours ago

Cleric urges Kiir, Riek to ‘stay in touch’ regularly

Published 4 hours ago

SSPDF launch biometric registration of soldiers

Published 4 hours ago

Fake certificate admissions high in public universities -MoHE

Published 5 hours ago

More highways to be constructed -Minister

Published 10 hours ago

Gov’t to ‘soon resolve’ Zimbabwe-based students financial woes

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
25th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Overwhelming 77% pass 2018 Secondary Schools Exams

Read more...
Share