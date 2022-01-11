11th January 2022
Stop excessive alcohol intake- Governor Cleto tells youth

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Sarah Cleto, the Governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal state - credit | Office of the President Press Unit

The governor of Western Bahr el Ghazal has cautioned young people in the state against excessive consumption of alcohol.

Sarah Cleto says the youth should rather focus on developing their skills to become productive and self-reliant.

In 2016, a research carried out by the Norwegian University Cooperation Programme for Capacity Development in South Sudan, showed that the rate of use of alcohol is high, despite decades of civil war and poverty.

According to the research, lack of regular income and psychological distress were the main risk factors for alcohol abuse in the country.

Sarah Cleto urged young people in Western Bahr el Ghazal to avoid taking too much alcohol and instead be good citizens in the state.

She was addressing a mass gathering during her first visit to Jur River County last week.

“Youth are crying and saying they want training and schools. I want to tell you that you need to focus, you have a role to play in the state. Let your role benefit the community,” Governor Cleto said.

“Do you drink alcohol? You have to be cautious, be a responsible youth, you should follow the right path, and leave those bad habits.”

Medical experts have often advised that over time, excessive alcohol use can lead to the development of chronic diseases and other serious problems including high blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, liver disease, and digestive problems.

