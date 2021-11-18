18th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | Justice | News   |   Teachers cautioned against taking girls’ motivation cash

Teachers cautioned against taking girls’ motivation cash

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Daniel Gesaka, the lead cashier for GESS’s Cash Transfer in South Sudan - CREDIT | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Nov. 18, 2021

The Girls Education South Sudan has warned teachers against swindling the cash transfer meant to motivate girls to stay in school.

Funded by UKAID and the Canadian government, the cash transfer is targeting about 460,545 girls from primary school to secondary school this year.

According to Daniel Gesaka, who is the lead for GESS’s Cash Transfer, Primary 8 and Senior 4 candidates will receive a higher amount of 8,400 Pounds.

While girls in Primary five, six, seven and those in Senior 1, two and 3 will receive 5,600 SSP.

Gesaka says this is intended to assist girls in the lead-up to examinations.

He stated that the cash payment is only for schoolgirls who were validated between September and October this year.

Gesaka warned teachers against malpractices in the process of the cash transfer.

“We want to appeal to the teachers because they are role models. If you are involved in such act, you are setting a bad example. These children we are raising are looking up to us,”

“The issue of malpractices by teachers, there have been cases, there are times where those cases where high, where you find girls are paid and teachers interfering within the schools. If you see those malpractices, please report to us through our hotlines.”

Gesaka encouraged members of the public to report any malpractices in the cash transfer exercise to the relevant authorities

In case of any malpractice, he asked the public to call 09-2-8-5-2-0-8-2-4 or 09-1-7-6-4-7-8-9-1.

Started in 2013, the initiative, commonly known as GESS, the cash transfer was initially funded by the British and Canadian governments for over eight years now.

Yesterday, the United States of America joined the United Kingdom and Canada in supporting Girls’ Education in the country.

According to USAID, its latest funding contribution will support non-government schools in 13 counties in South Sudan.

Popular Stories
Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny 1

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination 2

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers 3

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers

Published Saturday, November 13, 2021

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody 4

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits 5

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Chamber of Commerce threatens Juba City Council with court action for over-taxing traders

Published 3 hours ago

NSS was ordered to defuse tension among the visually impaired – official

Published 3 hours ago

Teachers cautioned against taking girls’ motivation cash

Published 4 hours ago

Land grabbers accused of confiscating farmlands near Gumbo-Sherikat

Published 6 hours ago

Twelve people killed in separate incidents in Akobo

Published 7 hours ago

Gov’t, partners urged to repair Amee Bridge in Magwi

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.