Teachers cautioned against taking girls’ motivation cash

The Girls Education South Sudan has warned teachers against swindling the cash transfer meant to motivate girls to stay in school.

Funded by UKAID and the Canadian government, the cash transfer is targeting about 460,545 girls from primary school to secondary school this year.

According to Daniel Gesaka, who is the lead for GESS’s Cash Transfer, Primary 8 and Senior 4 candidates will receive a higher amount of 8,400 Pounds.

While girls in Primary five, six, seven and those in Senior 1, two and 3 will receive 5,600 SSP.

Gesaka says this is intended to assist girls in the lead-up to examinations.

He stated that the cash payment is only for schoolgirls who were validated between September and October this year.

Gesaka warned teachers against malpractices in the process of the cash transfer.

“We want to appeal to the teachers because they are role models. If you are involved in such act, you are setting a bad example. These children we are raising are looking up to us,”

“The issue of malpractices by teachers, there have been cases, there are times where those cases where high, where you find girls are paid and teachers interfering within the schools. If you see those malpractices, please report to us through our hotlines.”

Gesaka encouraged members of the public to report any malpractices in the cash transfer exercise to the relevant authorities

In case of any malpractice, he asked the public to call 09-2-8-5-2-0-8-2-4 or 09-1-7-6-4-7-8-9-1.

Started in 2013, the initiative, commonly known as GESS, the cash transfer was initially funded by the British and Canadian governments for over eight years now.

Yesterday, the United States of America joined the United Kingdom and Canada in supporting Girls’ Education in the country.

According to USAID, its latest funding contribution will support non-government schools in 13 counties in South Sudan.

