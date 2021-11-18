18th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Justice | News   |   NSS was ordered to defuse tension among the visually impaired – official

NSS was ordered to defuse tension among the visually impaired – official

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

NSS soldiers on a pickup somewhere in South Sudan | File photo

Some National Security Service soldiers broke up a quarrel among the visually impaired people in Juba early this week, a senior official at the Ministry of Gender, Child, and Social Welfare in Central Equatoria State has confirmed.

On Tuesday, a representative of the vulnerable group accused the national security personnel of physically assaulting their members who were conducting a mobility training at Buluk Centre.

Robert Ladu said the soldiers – who were riding on a military pickup with a Landcruiser number 014 – hit the blind people with the butts of their guns.

This prompted the vice president for gender and youth cluster to investigate into the allegations – a development the state ministry has welcomed.

Omer Sharf al Deen, managing director at the state Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare in Central Equatoria State, stated that national security was sent to defuse tension among visually impaired.

“The reason is that their [the union leadership] period has expired and changed the name from Jubek to Equatoria region which caused the split among them,” a senior officials explained to Eye Radio on Thursday.

They had a disagreement over the name, with some calling it Central Equatoria, and others, Equatoria Region.

This led to chaos at the center.

“They refused the order of the national security to evacuate the place, even one of them snatched the weapon from one of national security,” Al Deen continued.

“If they were beaten by the national security, I have no idea of that. We were trying to evacuate the place and bring a neutral committee to re-register them and prepare for the elections within a month.”

The senior official added that they welcomed the formation of the committee by the Office of VP Nyandeng Garang De Mabior to investigate alleged abuses by the national security.

“We are waiting for this committee so that we can give them the facts,” he added.

Popular Stories
Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny 1

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination 2

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers 3

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers

Published Saturday, November 13, 2021

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody 4

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits 5

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Chamber of Commerce threatens Juba City Council with court action for over-taxing traders

Published 3 hours ago

NSS was ordered to defuse tension among the visually impaired – official

Published 4 hours ago

Teachers cautioned against taking girls’ motivation cash

Published 5 hours ago

Land grabbers accused of confiscating farmlands near Gumbo-Sherikat

Published 7 hours ago

Twelve people killed in separate incidents in Akobo

Published 7 hours ago

Gov’t, partners urged to repair Amee Bridge in Magwi

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.