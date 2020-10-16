Teams unveiled for U20, U17 AFCON qualifiers

South Sudan has registered two teams to take part in the fourth coming AFCON U20 Qualifiers and AFCON U17 Qualifiers in Tanzania and Rwanda respectively.

At its meeting held in Arusha on Saturday, the CECAFA Executive Committee made the decision to have the U17 and U20 AFCON Qualifiers.

The AFCON U-20 qualifiers will be hosted by Tanzania between 22nd November to 6th December 2020.

Meanwhile, the AFCON U-17 qualifiers will take place between 13th and 28th December 2020 in Rwanda.

The CECAFA Secretariat has already received participation confirmation for the two tournaments in the box.

The confirmed countries for AFCON U-20 qualifiers are; defending champions Tanzania, runners up Kenya, Somalia, Burundi, Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

For the AFCON U-17 qualifiers, confirmed countries are; Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, Uganda, South Sudan, Sudan, Eritrea, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Both these Qualifier Tournaments will feature 10 teams which will be in two pools.

After the pool stages, the top two teams will proceed to the semifinals.

The Secretariat will announce the dates for the draw of the tournament which will be done virtually.

All participating teams will be responsible for their respective country’s requirements including COVID – 19 testing and other protocols required by their governments prior to departure back to their home countries after the tournament.

AFCON U20 Qualifiers: 22nd November – 6th December 2020 (Tanzania)

AFCON U17 Qualifiers: 13th December – 28th December 2020 (Rwanda).

