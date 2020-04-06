6th April 2020
Teenager shoots friend dead in Nimule

Teenager shoots friend dead in Nimule

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Authorities in Nimule town say they are holding a 16-year-old boy who shot dead his 20-year-old friend on Saturday evening.

The boy was reportedly engaged in a quarrel with the deceased’s younger brother when he picked his father’s gun-an AK-47 and shot Akuei Ateny, killing him on the spot.

“There was an exchange of words between him and the younger brother of the late then they were trying to remove the gun from him by force when he fired,” Mbiko Barakat, the Chief Inspector of Police in Nimule told Eye Radio on Sunday.

Barakat said the police and the criminal investigation department have recovered the gun and arrested the boy together with his father.

The deceased, Akuei Ateny was in S.2.

