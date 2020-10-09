9th October 2020
The Babu Lokiri case first hearing resumes Friday

The Babu Lokiri case first hearing resumes Friday

Author: Nana Alfred | Published: 8 hours ago

Babu Emmanuel Lokiri, 24, in the dock on Thursday, October 1, 2020. He is charged with the killing of three siblings at Rock City in Juba in August 2020 | Credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio

The first court hearing on the Babu Emmanuel Lokiri case will resume today at 10 am, the Police Spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin, has announced.

Lokiri, aged 24, is accused of the gruesome killing of three siblings at Rock city in August.

He is said to have used a machete to end lives of 9-year-old Naomi, 7-year-old Blessing and 4-year old Nor Edward.

The public court session was adjourned last week due to small court space at Gudele.

The 24 years old student of medicine at the University of Juba is a maternal cousin of the victims.

The children were killed while watching television at home on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at around 4:30 pm.

he heinous act in an urban set up has angered South Sudanese world over, including President Salva Kiir.

The president condemned the inhumane killing and expressed shock and grief over the hacking of the little children.

Kiir described the murder as unjustifiable and pledged to work tirelessly to make the criminal pay for the shocking crime.

He directed law enforcement agencies to use every tool at their disposal to quickly apprehend and bring the suspect before the law for trial.

