8th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | National News | News   |   ‘The rainy season is coming, we need to pre-position food’

‘The rainy season is coming, we need to pre-position food’

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

Humanitarian organizations in South Sudan are targeting 6.6 million people with humanitarian assistance and protection services this year/UNOCHA

As South Sudan faces its worst hunger crisis since its independence, the UN Relief Chief has called on member states to provide swift humanitarian assistance before the rainy season.

More than two-thirds of South Sudan’s population, or 8.3 million people, are estimated to need humanitarian assistance in 2021.

They include 8 million South Sudanese and 310,000 refugees and asylum seekers in the country.

Humanitarian organizations in South Sudan are targeting 6.6 million people with humanitarian assistance and protection services this year.

This year, humanitarian organizations need $1.7 billion to provide life-saving help to 6.6 million people.

But much more is needed as less than 20 percent of the required funding has been received to date, according to the UN Office of Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs-OCHA.

The Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock says there is a need for speed-up assistance to South Sudan.

Mark Lowcock was speaking this week in a briefing to Member States on the humanitarian situation in South Sudan.

South Sudan’s minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen Majongdit, and other humanitarians were in attendance at the virtual session.

Recently, the UN Secretary-General convened a High-Level Task Force to Prevent Famine, with South Sudan being one of four priority countries.

The country has faced conflicts, two years of heavy flooding and now the Covid-19 pandemic has triggered livelihood losses, high levels of malnutrition.

With worrying levels of inter-communal conflicts despite the peace process, the UN Relief Chief says many areas are now at the highest risk of famine.

He called on the UN Member States to sustain the momentum on building peace and security across South Sudan.

According to aid agencies, humanitarians are working in complex and often dangerous conditions to reach people in need.

The safety of humanitarian workers worsened in 2020, with nine aid workers killed compared to three in 2019.

This brings the total number of aid workers lost since 2013 to 124. Nearly 270 humanitarians were relocated in 2020 due to insecurity and flooding compared to 129 in 2019.

But South Sudan’s minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen said the government is trying to make safe environment for aid workers.

South Sudan depends almost entirely on aid agencies in times of disaster.

Currently on air

19:00:00 - 19:30:00

LOD: Zande

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Fr. Mathiang’s relative taken into custody over bishop-elect’s shooting 1

Fr. Mathiang’s relative taken into custody over bishop-elect’s shooting

Published Monday, May 3, 2021

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies 2

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Police offer 2 million reward for wanted kidnappers 3

Police offer 2 million reward for wanted kidnappers

Published Saturday, May 1, 2021

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash 4

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash

Published Thursday, May 6, 2021

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo 5

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘The rainy season is coming, we need to pre-position food’

Published 1 min ago

SSOMA boycotts Rome talks over Gen. Abraham’s killing

Published 2 hours ago

Police hold five over Buluk fire

Published 4 hours ago

Private schools protest order regulating school fees

Published 5 hours ago

Police nab ‘prime suspect’ of Bishop Carlassare’s shooters

Published 23 hours ago

Plane victims’ families vow law suit despite Ayii’s ‘no compensation’ statement

Published Friday, May 7, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.