Three S.Sudanese killed in Khartoum on June 30, activist reveals

At least three young South Sudan men were killed in cold blood during demonstrations in Khartoum on June 30, it has emerged.

A human rights activist based in Sudan the three young men returning from work in Omdurman, were riding on one motorcycle before meeting their deaths.

Achol Malong narrated that when the men reached Soara Shengitty, an armed man wearing civilian cloth opened fire and killed them instantly.

On the fateful day, Sudanese were demonstrating the anniversary of the coming to power of former president Hassan Omar al-Bashir, on June 30, 1989.

But Achol told Eye Radio that, the families of the deceased are not aware of the death of their sons.

The four were staying in Kariri 41 of Omdurman.

Achol Malong spoke to Eye Radio from Khartoum this morning.

“He (armed man) opened fire on them and killed them instantly at around 8 pm. After their killing, we went to the mortuary and found all the three who hailed from Upper Nile, but lived in Soara 41 Kariri,” she told Eye Radio.

“I got all their details and now an investigator is following the case,” she added.



They have been identified as James Michael, 25 years, Peter Angelo, 28 years, and Santino Awow, 28 years—all from Upper Nile State.

