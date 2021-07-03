Wau woman gang-raped as daughter watches

A 49-year-old woman was gang-raped by a group of criminals in the Lokoloko residential area of Wau town of Western Bahr el Ghazal State this week.

According to the victim, the criminals entered her house on Wednesday night and assaulted her.

They then dragged her into the nearby bush where they sexually abused her in front of her daughter.

The 41-year-old woman, whose identity has been concealed, narrated her ordeal to Eye Radio on Friday.



The victim said she cannot recognize the criminals.

She calls on the state authority to protect residents of Lokoloko area.

The police in Wau town say they are investigating the incident.

Gabriel Ater, the Criminal Investigation Department officer deployed in Lokoloko stated that they have information the criminals open the doors of their targets using duplicated padlock keys.

On his part, the Mayor of Wau Municipality noted there is an increase in crime rates in the Lokoloko residential area.

“We are aware and we have got several reports about the criminal activities that are happening on daily basis in the Lokoloko area,” Paulino Saed Uku said.

“There are reports of multiple criminal cases, thefts, rapes, and other cases but we don’t know what the problem is. I urge everybody here including youths to help in stopping such crimes,” Mr. Saed Uku added.



Lokoloko is the same area where one of the female bodyguards of the state governor was found dead last week.

