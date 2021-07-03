3rd July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News | Uncategorized   |   Wau woman gang-raped as daughter watches

Wau woman gang-raped as daughter watches

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Wau town | File photo

A 49-year-old woman was gang-raped by a group of criminals in the Lokoloko residential area of Wau town of Western Bahr el Ghazal State this week.

According to the victim, the criminals entered her house on Wednesday night and assaulted her.

They then dragged her into the nearby bush where they sexually abused her in front of her daughter.

The 41-year-old woman, whose identity has been concealed, narrated her ordeal to Eye Radio on Friday.

The victim said she cannot recognize the criminals.

She calls on the state authority to protect residents of Lokoloko area.

The police in Wau town say they are investigating the incident.

Gabriel Ater, the Criminal Investigation Department officer deployed in Lokoloko stated that they have information the criminals open the doors of their targets using duplicated padlock keys.

On his part, the Mayor of Wau Municipality noted there is an increase in crime rates in the Lokoloko residential area.

“We are aware and we have got several reports about the criminal activities that are happening on daily basis in the Lokoloko area,” Paulino Saed Uku said.

“There are reports of multiple criminal cases, thefts, rapes, and other cases but we don’t know what the problem is. I urge everybody here including youths to help in stopping such crimes,” Mr. Saed Uku added.

Lokoloko is the same area where one of the female bodyguards of the state governor was found dead last week.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gatwech no longer SPLA-IO Chief of Staff -Machar 1

Gatwech no longer SPLA-IO Chief of Staff -Machar

Published Monday, June 28, 2021

Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead 2

Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead

Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Peace MPs to be sworn-in on 9 July 3

Peace MPs to be sworn-in on 9 July

Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021

EES governor accused of ‘blatant contravention’ of peace deal 4

EES governor accused of ‘blatant contravention’ of peace deal

Published Monday, June 28, 2021

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm 5

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm

Published Sunday, June 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Dr. Machar to head youth unemployment crisis committee

Published 21 mins ago

Three S.Sudanese killed in Khartoum on June 30, activist reveals

Published 2 hours ago

Wau woman gang-raped as daughter watches

Published 4 hours ago

Aweil: Soldier kills woman in land dispute

Published 5 hours ago

Girls outperform boys in just released PLE results

Published 22 hours ago

Gov’t to issue work permits online

Published Friday, July 2, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.