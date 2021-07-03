Aweil: Soldier kills woman in land dispute

Police in Northern Bahr El-Ghazal State have detained a soldier accused of killing a 40-year-old woman over land dispute.

The incident reportedly occurred on the 30th of June, in Ariath Payam of Aweil North County.

According to the spokesperson of the police in the state, the accused SSPDF Sergeant Major Nyang Tong Mathiang had a misunderstanding with two women over a piece of land.

Captain Guot Guot Akol said the dispute led to fistfights among the accused and the two women.

He said narrated that one of the women, Adut Anyit Agany then tried to calm the situation and break up the quarrel, but the soldier had already loaded his gun.

Nyang Tong then shot Adut Anyit Agany in the chest, killing her on the spot.

“After the investigations, we will send the case file to the court through the attorney general the final verdict will be at the jurisdiction of the court,” Captain Guot Guot said on Friday.

“For us per our mandate, we are to investigate any crime that is why we are holding this person until the investigation is done. And we are sure the case file will be sent to the court,” he added.

The area police spokesperson says the accused is being detained to avoid further escalation of the conflict.

