3rd July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | National News | News   |   Aweil: Soldier kills woman in land dispute

Aweil: Soldier kills woman in land dispute

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Aweil, the capital of Northern Bah El Ghazal State/Eye Radio.

Police in Northern Bahr El-Ghazal State have detained a soldier accused of killing a 40-year-old woman over land dispute.

The incident reportedly occurred on the 30th of June, in Ariath Payam of Aweil North County.

According to the spokesperson of the police in the state, the accused SSPDF Sergeant Major Nyang Tong Mathiang had a misunderstanding with two women over a piece of land.

Captain Guot Guot Akol said the dispute led to fistfights among the accused and the two women.

He said narrated that one of the women, Adut Anyit Agany then tried to calm the situation and break up the quarrel, but the soldier had already loaded his gun.

Nyang Tong then shot Adut Anyit Agany in the chest, killing her on the spot.

“After the investigations, we will send the case file to the court through the attorney general the final verdict will be at the jurisdiction of the court,” Captain Guot Guot said on Friday.

“For us per our mandate, we are to investigate any crime that is why we are holding this person until the investigation is done. And we are sure the case file will be sent to the court,” he added.

The area police spokesperson says the accused is being detained to avoid further escalation of the conflict.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Gatwech no longer SPLA-IO Chief of Staff -Machar 1

Gatwech no longer SPLA-IO Chief of Staff -Machar

Published Monday, June 28, 2021

Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead 2

Governor Cleto’s bodyguard found dead

Published Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Peace MPs to be sworn-in on 9 July 3

Peace MPs to be sworn-in on 9 July

Published Wednesday, June 30, 2021

EES governor accused of ‘blatant contravention’ of peace deal 4

EES governor accused of ‘blatant contravention’ of peace deal

Published Monday, June 28, 2021

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm 5

Minor earthquake struck near Juba, geologists confirm

Published Sunday, June 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Three S.Sudanese killed on June 30 as Sudanese marked al-Bashir anniversary

Published 1 hour ago

Wau woman gang-raped as daughter watches

Published 3 hours ago

Aweil: Soldier kills woman in land dispute

Published 4 hours ago

Girls outperform boys in just released PLE results

Published 21 hours ago

Gov’t to issue work permits online

Published Friday, July 2, 2021

Oil companies told to respect local content policy

Published Friday, July 2, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.