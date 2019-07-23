Tristar to pay salaries of Bright Star coach, assistant for 3 years

Tristar Company has signed a three-year deal to support the South Sudan Football Association to pay the salaries of the national team coach and his assistant.

Francis Amin signed on behalf of South Sudan football association while Mr. Eugene Mayne the Group CEO signed on behalf of Tristar.

The contract signed will help cover the salary of the Cameroonian Coach and his Assistant and the team jerseys.

Tristar contract worth $100,000.00 per year will facilitate for these expenses for a period of consecutive three years.

The coach Ashu Cyprian Besong who signed a three-year contract last month earns $7,000.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Eugene Mayne expressed his happiness with the progress of SSFA and he said that the Company will dedicate itself to support SSFA in developing a good national team.

“We at the company we are happy with the progress of SSFA is making towards improving the game in South Sudan, as Tristar, we are committed to Supporting you develop the national team,” said Eugene Mayne.

Mr. Eugene also acknowledged the potentials he sees in the Bright Star. Said that by supporting the SSFA in this venture he hoped that more young people would be motivated to join and play.

On his part, Francis Amin President of SSFA applauded the support from Tristar for being the only company that has fully support South Sudan football association.

“Its great news that we have kept the relationship very well. I want to thank Tristar for being the only company that has full support,” said Francis Amin.

Tristar first signed a one-year sponsorship deal with South Sudan football association last year.