Twic County detains activist on commissioner’s orders

A youth activist is reportedly being held at a Police detention facility in Twic County, Warrap State, over unclear circumstances.

Maror Chier Ayuel was arrested on Saturday by alleged national security officers in Turalei where he had taken his mother to a clinic for surgical operation.

According Maror’s brother, six security officers apprehended the activist and later handed him over to police authorities.

Cyer Rehan Ayuel said Maror was arrested on the Twic County commissioner’s orders.

“The information they gave the police is that, the order came from the commissioner, saying ‘this person should be arrested and remain in custody until I release him’,” he told Eye Radio on Monday.

Maror Cyer Ayuel is the secretary-general of Adiang Mayomdit Youth Association for Development in Wunrok Payam.

He is said to have blocked the commissioner from taking some community assets in Wunrok Payam of Twic County recently.

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach Commissioner Deng Tong for comment were not immediately successful.

