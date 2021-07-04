4th July 2021
Two contestants for SSFA presidency disqualified

Published: 1 min ago

The SSFA electoral plans to hold elections on the 22nd of this month/CREDIT: SSFA.

The electoral committee of the South Sudan Football Association has excluded two candidates from running for the post of president.

This was revealed during a press conference at SSFA headquarters on Saturday when the committee released a preliminary list.

The two candidates are Yohanis Musa Puk and Al-Shafiqe Gordon who according to the electoral committee, did not fulfill qualification criteria.

According to Abdallah Delusk, the secretary for the electoral committee, Mr. Yohanis did not meet articles 4, 6, and 7 which include experience, nomination, and secondment while Mr. Gordon failed to complete the form on time according to article 8 of the electoral code.

“Al-Shafiq didn’t complete the examination process due to some reasons, then after that, the committee gave him three more days to do so but he failed to complete the examination that’s why he was excluded according to article 8 read together with article 23 electoral code,”Mr. Abdallah said.

“Concerning Yohanis Musa, he did not meet the criteria of articles 4 and 6,” he added.

The two candidates still have a right to appeal against the decision within three days.

The candidates whose names are published as qualified for the position of the president are Lual Maluk, Peter Achuil, Augustino Maduot, and Francis Amin.

The committee also published the names of five candidates for the post of vice president and 14 for the post of members of the Board of Directors.

The SSFA elections are to be held on the 22nd of this month.

4th July 2021

