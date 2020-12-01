Two killed over Kworjik wrestling-related clashes

Two people have reportedly been killed and another injured in Kworjik, Central Equatoria State, on Tuesday morning.

The incident reportedly started after a local wrestling match that ended on Monday.

A community leader told Eye Radio that it involved some members of the Mundari cattle keepers.

“During the wrestling, fighting erupted and it was stopped. But two people were killed and one woman was shot in the leg this morning,” Juma Wilson narrated to Eye Radio.

“The two people who have been killed are Albino, 37; and Maring, 34.”

Wilson appeals to the national government to intervene and stop the fighting. Wrestling is a very popular sport among the communities of Mundari and Dinka.

The game is being used as an avenue for uniting the cattle keeping communities.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter