1st December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Two killed over Kworjik wrestling-related clashes

Two killed over Kworjik wrestling-related clashes

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 min ago

Two people have reportedly been killed and another injured in Kworjik, Central Equatoria State, on Tuesday morning.

The incident reportedly started after a local wrestling match that ended on Monday.

A community leader told Eye Radio that it involved some members of the Mundari cattle keepers.

“During the wrestling, fighting erupted and it was stopped. But two people were killed and one woman was shot in the leg this morning,” Juma Wilson narrated to Eye Radio.

“The two people who have been killed are Albino, 37; and Maring, 34.”

Wilson appeals to the national government to intervene and stop the fighting. Wrestling is a very popular sport among the communities of Mundari and Dinka.

The game is being used as an avenue for uniting the cattle keeping communities.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Committee wants number of army generals reduced 1

Committee wants number of army generals reduced

Published Thursday, November 26, 2020

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management 2

Juba, Cairo agree on Nile resource management

Published Sunday, November 29, 2020

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented 3

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented

Published Wednesday, November 25, 2020

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop sues church 4

Defrocked Jonglei archbishop sues church

Published Friday, November 27, 2020

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’ 5

S.Sudanese say ‘time is right to demand share of Nile water’

Published Saturday, November 28, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Two killed over Kworjik wrestling-related clashes

Published 1 min ago

Officer blames police corruption on delayed salary payment

Published 28 mins ago

Political momentum erodes as Kiir deprives opposition of decision-making – UN

Published 2 hours ago

Ethiopia withdraws 3 peacekeepers from S Sudan – UN

Published 5 hours ago

Why SPLA-IO is pushing for speedy unification of forces

Published 6 hours ago

UNHCR, gov’t relocate some S Sudanese refugees to Lamwo

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.