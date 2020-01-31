U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan

The United States named W. Stuart Symington IV as special envoy for South Sudan, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday.

Special Envoy Symington will lead U.S. efforts to support the peace process and a successful political transition in South Sudan, according to the announcement made by Office of the Spokesperson of the Department of States.

The announcement comes after Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy visited South Sudan last week in a bid to push the implementation of the dragging peace deal.

“Pleased to welcome Symington back to the Bureau of African Affairs as the new Special Envoy for South Sudan ,” Ambassador Nagy twitted after the announcement.

He said Special Envoy Symington will work closely with the regional Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) secretariat, Troika, and other international partners to support the south Sudan peace process.

Ambassador Symington is a retired Ambassador who previously served as Chief of Mission to Nigeria from 2016-2019, to Rwanda from 2008-2011, and to Djibouti from 2006-2008.

He also served as the U.S. Special Representative for the Central African Republic from 2014-2016.