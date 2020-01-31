You are here: Home | National News | News | U.S names new special envoy for South Sudan
The United States named W. Stuart Symington IV as special envoy for South Sudan, the US State Department said in a press release on Friday.
Special Envoy Symington will lead U.S. efforts to support the peace process and a successful political transition in South Sudan, according to the announcement made by Office of the Spokesperson of the Department of States.
The announcement comes after Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of African Affairs, Tibor Nagy visited South Sudan last week in a bid to push the implementation of the dragging peace deal.
Ambassador Symington is a retired Ambassador who previously served as Chief of Mission to Nigeria from 2016-2019, to Rwanda from 2008-2011, and to Djibouti from 2006-2008.
He also served as the U.S. Special Representative for the Central African Republic from 2014-2016.
