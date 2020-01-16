16th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   UK worried about absence of gov’t soldiers at training site

UK worried about absence of gov’t soldiers at training site

Author: Charles Wote | Published: 1 min ago

SSPDF soldiers stand in a parade near Juba, South Sudan | Credit | Eye Radio

A diplomat has raised concerns over the absence of the expected number of government soldiers at the VIP training site in Gorom, near Juba.

Ambassador Chris Trott recently visited the site where opposition and government forces are expected to be trained and unified before the formation of the transitional government.

“You have the opposition forces gathering but not enough government forces,” Amb. Trott said in interview.

In June last year, the parties agreed to a 12,000 VIP protection unit which is part of the 83,000 necessary Unified Force.

The VIP Protection Unit will be in charge of providing security to officials of the revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity which is expected to be formed 36 days from now.

But observers noticed that the number of SSPDF soldiers at Gorom training camp are less than that of the opposition groups.

The UK stated that this will slow down the process of unification and deployment of VIP forces.

“Our first call as a result of what we saw in the area is to call on everyone – whether it is for logistical reason or it is a political reason, we want the government to ensure that its troops are moving out of their barracks into the training sites,” he continued.

In October 2019, more than 400 SPLA IO soldiers arrived in Juba to undergo training as part of the VIP Protection Unit.

The unit is drawn from the SSPDF, the SPLA-IO and forces from the Opposition Alliance.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar dismisses top generals from peace mechanism 1

Machar dismisses top generals from peace mechanism

Published Friday, January 10, 2020

Kiir’s aides discuss peace with Malong, Cirillo & Amum 2

Kiir’s aides discuss peace with Malong, Cirillo & Amum

Published Saturday, January 11, 2020

MPs demand resignation of security ministers over rising killings 3

MPs demand resignation of security ministers over rising killings

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Kiir, Machar call for more consultations on number of states 4

Kiir, Machar call for more consultations on number of states

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Cirillo, Malong recommit to CoH Agreement in Rome Declaration 5

Cirillo, Malong recommit to CoH Agreement in Rome Declaration

Published Monday, January 13, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UK worried about absence of gov’t soldiers at training site

Published 1 min ago

Near Verbatim Transcript: FVP Taban Deng reacts to the U.S sanctions

Published 23 mins ago

IGAD asks region to prevent more locust invasion

Published 9 hours ago

Taban seeks Kenya’s help in clearing his name after US sanctions

Published 23 hours ago

South Sudan sinks Eritrea in second FIBA Afro Basketball Pre-qualifiers

Published 24 hours ago

Kiir, Machar call for more consultations on number of states

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.