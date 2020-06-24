UN agencies distribute 250,000 face masks

Two UN aid agencies have announced plans to distribute over 250,000 face masks across South Sudan to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The partnership between UNDP and UNICEF will ensure reusable masks are given to vulnerable communities and groups in most of the state capitals.

The distribution is expected to be scaled up in Juba as well as in Aweil, Bor, Kuajok, Malakal, Rumbek, Torit, Wau, Yambio and Yei.

The agencies plan to give out a total of 258,620 face masks.

In a statement issued this week, the UN agencies said a multi-sectoral approach in South Sudan is key to equipping the health sector to limit the spread of the virus and mitigate the potential impact on communities and the economy.

“This is important because these preventive measures are much more effective when observed together,” says Dr. Mohamed Ayoya, UNICEF Representative in South Sudan.

South Sudan has recorded 1,930 cases with 36 deaths related to the coronavirus.

The numbers have continued to rise daily –especially after the government in May lifted restrictions on travels and most businesses.

UNDP and UNICEF hope people will wear the reusable face masks in public places and congested areas to protect them from spreading the disease.

They said the masks are produced locally by 230 tailoring units in vocational training centers supported by UNDP in six locations, as well as by community groups UNICEF has been partnering with.

Dr. Kamil Kamaluddeen, UNDP’s Resident Representative in South Sudan said the face masks will not only protect people from transmitting the virus but also create employment and income generation opportunities for people.

“Through UNDP and UNICEF’s joint efforts to locally produce and distribute reusable face masks, we are addressing the growing demand for face masks to protect people from transmitting the virus while also creating employment and income generation opportunities for people,” said Dr. Kamil Kamaluddeen, Resident Representative, UNDP South Sudan.

The UN agencies emphasized the need for the public to follow the World Health Organization’s directives on regular hand washing with soap, avoiding handshakes, practising physical distancing and staying home.

They reminded those suffering from coronavirus-like symptoms to immediately call the toll-free number 6666.

The distribution by UNDP and UNICEF of face masks to the population of South Sudan is funded by the USAID/Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs, Sweden, Canada and the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

