UN chief tells states to protect children’s rights

The UN Secretary General has urged the government to provide children with food, healthcare, education and protect them against war.

In September, the United Nations children agency called for increased support for parents forced to raise their babies and young children in conflict-affected areas.

UNICEF in a report said 29 million babies were born into conflict globally in 2018.

It said the children experience prolonged or repeated adverse and traumatic events, leading to lasting consequences for their learning, behavior, and physical and mental health.

In South Sudan, the children’s agency estimates that there are 1.9 million internally displaced persons due to the conflict.

Today, Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019, marks the 30th anniversary of the landmark Convention on the Rights of the Child, in which, among other things, governments pledged to protect and care for children affected by conflict.

Yet today, more countries are embroiled in internal or international conflict than at any other time in the past three decades, threatening the safety and wellbeing of millions of children.

In his message on the occasion of the World Children’s Day, Antonio Guterres said:

“Thirty years ago, nations came together to make a pledge to the children of the world. For the first time, the Convention on the Rights of the Child spelled out a binding global commitment to the inherent rights of every single girl and boy.

“As we mark the 30th anniversary of this landmark Convention, I urge all countries to keep their promise to them. Let’s build on advances and re-commit to putting children first. For every child, every right.”

The day is being celebrated to promote international togetherness, awareness among children worldwide, and improving children’s welfare.

The General Assembly on 14 December 1954 recommended all the countries to institute a Universal Children’s Day as a day of worldwide fraternity and understanding between children.

This day is also devoted to promoting the ideals and objectives of the UN Charter and the welfare of the children of the world.

“All countries recognized the unique vulnerability of children, and pledged to provide them with food, healthcare, education and protection. Since then, progress has been made,” Guterres continued.

“Child deaths have fallen by over half and global stunting has declined. But millions of children still suffer from war, poverty, discrimination and disease.

“Around the world, children are showing us their strength and leadership advocating for a more sustainable world for all.”