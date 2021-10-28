UN envoy concerned by impact of Sudanese unrests on Abyei issue

The UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa says the current political unrests in the Sudan should not affect the ongoing efforts to determine the final status of Abyei region.

On Monday, the military in the neighboring Sudan dissolved the civilian government and arrested leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

This reportedly prompted those opposed to the military takeover to take to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported.

Media reports suggest that at least 10 people were reported killed and dozens injured, many of them as a result of soldiers opening fire on protesters.

Hamdok was returned home late on Tuesday evening, after a day of intense international pressure.

Addressing the UN Security Council members, Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, said the two countries have been deepening their relationship, pointing out several high-level visits and initiatives in support of each other’s peace processes.

“The long standing deadlock has hindered any progress in Abyei, besides leaving the area with a clearly defined status. Let us continue to stock stability,” he told the members.

The unrests in Khartoum came three days after the National Committee for the final status of Abyei held its first meeting with the Sudanese delegation in Juba.

The committee is headed up by the presidential advisor for security affairs – Tut Gatluak.

Based on the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement or CPA, the committee is tasked with negotiating with the government of Sudan an amicable solution on the status of the Abyei.

