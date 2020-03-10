UN to probe forced hug allegation

The head of UN Mission in South Sudan has said he will investigate into the alleged improper conduct by a UN peacekeeper in Juba.

On Monday, a young lady alleged that she was sexually harassed by a Bangladeshi peacekeeper at her shop at Mobil.

Penina Jotoba told Eye Radio that she was cleaning and organizing her shop on Sunday morning when the unnamed soldier walked in.

Donning Bangladeshi army uniform, the soldier allegedly asked the young woman to take a selfie with her – a request she declined.

“I told him I could not allow him to take a picture with him because I don’t know him and I am a responsible person,” Ms Jotaba narrated the incident.

As a result, Penina said the soldier forcefully hugged her, prompting her to order the man to leave immediately.

“If that person has a complaint, we are always willing to follow up and we will do that,” David Shearer told the media on Monday.

However, he asked the 29-year-old woman to help the UN mission hold the peacekeeper to account.

“They need to get in contact with us and we’ll take it very seriously. I have zero tolerance for anybody who is rude or abusive or racist to South Sudanese in their country,” he added.

In 2018, UN peacekeepers from Nepal faced allegations of child rape in South Sudan, with a UN spokesman describing the case as “especially heinous”.

The allegations were received on 13 April and involved Nepalese troops serving in the UN mission in South Sudan who allegedly raped two teenage girls. It remained unclear how many Nepalese soldiers were involved.

Besides, in February the same year, UNMISS withdrew a 46-member Ghanaian Formed Police Unit from their duty station inside a UN Protection of Civilians (PoC) site in Wau, and confined to their base in the capital, Juba after a complaint of sexual misconduct was made.

The unit was later flown back to Ghana.