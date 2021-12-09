UNHCR speaks on humanitarian situation in Mangalla IDPs camps

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR – CCCM Cluster Coordinator Uzma Ahmed and Rural Community Empowerment Executive, Ester Yom Mangar – talks to Eye Radio about the humanitarian situation at Mangalla IDP camps.

We discussed the ongoing activities of humanitarian partners in various sectors to support the over 17,000 IDPs in Mangalla IDP site and the 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence.

In the interview, Uzma Ahmed and Ester Yom, highlighted the important of having women as humanitarian workers with specific focus on Camp Coordination and Camp Management.

Uzma Ahmed and Ester Yom Mangar speak to Eye Radio’s Okot Emmanuel.

Clip 1:

Clip 2:

