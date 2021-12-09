9th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | Interviews   |   UNHCR speaks on humanitarian situation in Mangalla IDPs camps

UNHCR speaks on humanitarian situation in Mangalla IDPs camps

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 8 mins ago

UNHCR – CCCM Cluster Coordinator Uzma Ahmed [left] and Rural Community Empowerment Executive, Ester Yom Mangar [right] – during a talk show at Eye Radio. They speak about the humanitarian situation in Mangala IDP camps - credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio | Dec. 7, 2021

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR – CCCM Cluster Coordinator Uzma Ahmed and Rural Community Empowerment Executive, Ester Yom Mangar – talks to Eye Radio about the humanitarian situation at Mangalla IDP camps.
We discussed the ongoing activities of humanitarian partners in various sectors to support the over 17,000 IDPs in Mangalla IDP site and the 16 days of activism against Gender Based Violence.

In the interview, Uzma Ahmed and Ester Yom, highlighted the important of having women as humanitarian workers with specific focus on Camp Coordination and Camp Management.

Uzma Ahmed and Ester Yom Mangar speak to Eye Radio’s Okot Emmanuel.

Clip 1:

Clip 2:

 

 

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal 1

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence 2

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence

Published 24 hours ago

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya 3

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya

Published 23 hours ago

Kiir, Machar to decide whether NSS can arrest with or without a warrant 4

Kiir, Machar to decide whether NSS can arrest with or without a warrant

Published Friday, December 3, 2021

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane 5

Motorists express satisfaction with re-opening of Juba Bridge outbound lane

Published Thursday, December 2, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UNHCR speaks on humanitarian situation in Mangalla IDPs camps

Published 8 mins ago

Kenya envoy in Juba to push for peace deal implementation

Published 2 hours ago

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power

Published 3 hours ago

2013 War: Enact laws to protect victims, witnesses of crime, Gov’t told

Published 3 hours ago

Three cattle traders shot dead on Juba-Bor road

Published 3 hours ago

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.