Unified forces training stalled over slow implementation of security arrangement – RJMEC

The training and redeployment of the National Unified Forces have stalled due to a significant decline in the pace of implementation of the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements, the Interim Chairperson R-JMEC has said.

This follows an assessment by the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC).

In the statement released by R-JMEC, the stalling of unified forces training is also attributed to defections or changes of allegiance with the peace parties.

“Of critical concern, the Commission noted, are the failure of the cantonment, the stalling of unified forces training, graduation and redeployment, and defections/changes of allegiance, which undermine the unification process,” part of the statement read.

Speaking during a one-day seminar on Thursday in Juba, Maj. Gen Charles Tai said the peace parties has not published or announced any graduation or redeployment plans for the unified forces.

“There are also reports of morale reaching low levels in the poorly supplied Cantonment sites, and reports of trainees abandoning poorly supplied training centers in search of food. To date, no graduation or redeployment plans have been published,” the Interim Chairperson R-JMEC said.

“Next month marks one year of the formation of Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity (RTGoNU), other chapters have progressed, however slowly, but Chapter Two of the revitalized peace agreement, critical in the overall success of the Peace process, seems to be the slowest,”

“The success of the implementation of Chapter Two will create the foundation upon which security of all other chapters will operate.”

“It is an assurance of a stable nation, as Unified Forces signifies the National Unity and a symbol of nationhood, where security forces are loyal to the Constitution and to the country with one Commander in Chief who is also the Head of State,” he said.

As the country marks ten years of independence in July 2021, Maj. Gen. Gituai said, “it is our hope that a strong push from all of us here and South Sudan’s political leaders will go a long way to ensuring that 9 July 2021, will see a celebration of progress in the implementation of the peace agreement.”

The seminar’s aim was to determine the status of the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements (PCTSA), the current and future challenges, to set priorities, and to agree on solutions and proposals to keep the Permanent Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements on track.

It brought together the National Transitional Committee, the Revitalised Agreement security mechanisms, and other key stakeholders.

