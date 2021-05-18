18th May 2021
UNISFA condemns Abyei attack

UNISFA condemns Abyei attack

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

The disputed Abyei Area encircled in yellow

The UN Interim Security Force for Abyei has strongly denounced the attack on Dunguop village that led to the killing of civilians on Saturday.

Unknown armed elements believed to be Misseriya bandits reportedly injured five other people.

According to the Deputy Chief Administrator of Abyei Area, the number of those killed are 12 and 7 wounded – East of Abyei town.

Kon Manyiet Matiok told Eye Radio that the same group killed a 75-year-old man on Friday at the boundary with Warrap state.

In a statement issued yesterday, UNISFA confirmed that the injured victims are receiving treatment at its Level II hospital in Abyei.

It explained that no arrest was made after the armed elements fled the Dunguop village before UNISFA troops arrived at the scene of the incident.

UNISFA said it has intensified patrols in the general area to protect the civilian population and search for the armed elements that perpetrated the attack.

The force commander revealed that they are conducting a joint investigation to determine the motives of the attack.

Major General Kefyalew Amde Tessema emphasized that such attacks can contribute to the increase of inter-community tensions and chances of renewed violence in the area.

He further stated that UNISFA considers any presence of armed groups within the Abyei area other than its forces as a violation.

UNISFA reiterated its commitment to ensuring that Abyei area is free of weapons and armed groups, and will not hesitate to take action against those engaged in any violations.

The UN peacekeeping mission also called on the Governments of Sudan and South Sudan to provide full support for the implementation of its mandate and to facilitate UNISFA’s work to protect civilians in Abyei.

18th May 2021

