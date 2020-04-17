UNISFA condemns attack in Abyei

The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) has condemned the organized armed attack by Misseriya on Mabok village in southern Abyei on Monday which resulted in the death of four people.

A child was also abducted and 50 houses were burnt.

In a statement on Thursday, the peacekeeping mission said it is saddened that the attack is happening despite efforts to promote peaceful coexistence between the communities.

The office of UNISFA spokesperson says the attack happened even though several initiatives including the recently facilitated two meetings between the Ngok Dinka and Misseriya traditional leaders at Diffra in March and early this month aimed at de-escalating tension between the two communities.

It says instead of fighting against the COVID-19, spoilers within the two communities still find space to engage in acts that can only reverse the gains made over the past few years in the peace process in Abyei area.

The Mission further urged communities in Abyei to take advantage of peace initiatives for resolving conflicts between them, warning that it will “not hesitate to place responsibility on those who are bent on upsetting the peace in the Area.”

Since 2005, the Abyei area has remained a contested region between South Sudan and Sudan.

Inter-communal attacks have persisted despite the presence of the UN peacekeeping mission.

In late January, Misseriya herders attacked a village in Abyei Area, killing at least 32 people and wounding 24 others.