14th April 2021
Unity, Warrap find ways to avert more ethnic clashes

Unity, Warrap find ways to avert more ethnic clashes

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

A homestead in Mayom County | File picture PHOTO//Mazol Thomas Biem

Local leaders in Unity and Warrap states are discussing ways to curtail cattle-related attacks and revenge killings among communities living at the boundaries.

According to Unity state minister of information, armed youth from Tonj North of Warrap attacked a village in Mayom County, killing 17 people.

The incident happened last week on 4 April in the area of the spiritual leader of the Bul Nuer in Unity State.

A medical doctor in Kuajok hospital, who received casualties, had said the fighting was so intense that it reached parts of Gogrial.

Unity State minister of information states that at least 29 people were also wounded and a number of cattle raided.

Among those killed were women and children.

Gabriel Hon Makuei announced that the state governments are engaging armed youths to stop any acts of retaliation.

“We are trying to calm the situation – telling them that the peace agreement is already being implemented and there is no more clan fighting or tribal fighting, and criminal activities of raiding cattle,” he told Eye Radio.

Last week, the Commissioner of Mayom County, James Chuol, said they would conduct security patrols along the boundaries to diffuse tensions.

Pastoralist communities in the area have experienced endless waves of violence, mainly fueled by revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and territorial disputes.

Previously, the army admitted that the recurrent tribal conflicts being witnessed, especially in Unity and Warrap states, are an indication that many civilians are heavily armed, and they continue to pose a danger to themselves and security personnel.

Observers say the long-term solution to these conflicts will require comprehensive disarmament.

