University of Juba dismisses students over recent protests

University of Juba dismisses students over recent protests

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

University of Juba students stage protests against access restriction to those who haven't cleared their fees, citing economic crisis, Monday, October 26, 2020 | Credit | Logonyi Denis

The administration of the University of Juba has dismissed 13 students and suspended 15 others for “creating unrest” at the campus.

This follows two demonstrations at the University — on January 22nd and the most recent on October 26th, 2020.

In a letter published on Facebook by the Vice-Chancellor Professor John Akec, thirteen students will leave the campus while fifteen others have been suspended and fined 50,000 South Sudanese Pounds.

The letter alleges that the 28 students were found to have been involved in demonstrations at the university this year.

When contacted, Vice-Chancellor John Akec confirmed the development.

However, he did not explain or cite any mechanisms used to dismiss and suspend the students.

The letter states that the Dean’s Board in an extraordinary meeting on the 30th of October resolved that students involved in the events should either be dismissed or suspended depending on the magnitude of their involvement.

Accordingly, the administration identified and dismissed 13 students from the University.

Fifteen others were suspended for two academic years and fined 50,000 SSP each.

The letter says those suspended will upon return pay for the cost of damages incurred by the university.

Last week, students at the University of Juba staged protests against the recent decision by the university to restrict access to those who have not cleared their fees.

The Vice-Chancellor Professor John Akec had issued a circular, notifying all students that those who did not pay tuition fees would not be allowed to access the university.

Following the restriction, some students said they “peacefully” protested against the new policy, citing economic hardships.

The university administration then suspended undergraduate lectures for a week to allow students clear fees before resuming lectures.

